6/29/2018

Dangerous heat will scorch suburbs through the weekend

Daily Herald report
Dangerous heat will scorch the suburbs Friday and through the weekend as high temperatures rise into the 90s and the heat index c

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued an excessive heat warning Friday morning that lasts through Saturday evening. Meteorologists warn that heat, high humidity and lots of sunshine will combine for dangerous conditions.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Sunday, but residents may get some relief by increasing cloud cover and a chance of rain to end the weekend, according to the NWS.

Though temperatures should cool off Monday, high heat and humidity is forecast to return for the remainder of next week.

The NWS urges residents to take the following precautions:

• Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

• Minimize sun exposure.

• Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in air conditioning.

• Check on seniors, ill, and those without air conditioning.

• Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, excessive sweating, pale or clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid and weak pulse and muscle cramps. If these conditions occur, get to a cooler place, drink water and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, nausea or vomiting, a rapid and strong pulse and loss of consciousness. Call 911 and take immediate action to cool the person if a person is showing these symptoms.

