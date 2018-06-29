Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday in Schaumburg

All ages are welcome to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, immediately followed by an outdoor performance by wizarding rock band Tonks and the Aurors in Schaumburg's Town Square.

In the popular Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling, the young wizard's fictional birthday is July 31. The library will celebrate with a variety of magical crafts, games and activities.

This event is free and does not require registration.

