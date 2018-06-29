Aurora man charged in hit-and-run death of softball coach

Kendall County authorities have charged an Aurora man in the hit-and-run death of an Oswego High School softball coach.

Amanda Stanton's body was found Sunday after she had been struck by a car authorities say was driven by Nehemiah Williams, 38, of the 100 block of Gregory Street in Aurora.

Williams is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

The Kendall County state's attorney's office has charged him with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license.

According to the Kendall County sheriff's office's, Stanton's body was discovered in the area of Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court.

The sheriff's office had announced that authorities believed she had been struck by a 2004-2006 silver or gray Chrysler Pacifica. A tip led police to a silver 2006 Chrysler Pacifica and to Williams, authorities said.

Stanton, 26, served as the head softball coach for the Oswego High School girls varsity softball team for the past three years.

"Amanda was one of the best and brightest young women I have had the honor to work with and mentor; she had so much to offer and will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her," Athletic Director Darren Howard said on the Oswego Community Unit School District 308 website.