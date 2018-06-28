Vernon Hills High School principal gets contract extension, raise

Vernon Hills High School Principal Jon Guillaume received a three-year contract extension and a pay raise this week.

The Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board approved the deal with Guillaume on Monday -- along with contract extensions for 28 other district administrators and staffers who work at Vernon Hills High, Libertyville High School or the district office.

Guillaume's salary will increase 3.3 percent to roughly $202,632 for the 2018-19 school year, up from $196,159. The change is effective Sunday.

His salaries for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years aren't specified in the contract. They will be tied to the average teacher salary increases in those years, which haven't been set because the current teachers contract expires in June 2019, district spokeswoman Mary Todoric said.

Guillaume has been Vernon Hills High's principal since 2014. He said he's grateful for the faith in him and the school administration.

"In my four years as principal, our team has taken very seriously our responsibility to the Vernon Hills community," Guillaume said. "We continue to see the students of VHHS accomplish wonderful things in every facet of the high school experience."

Superintendent Prentiss Lea said Guillaume "is among an elite group of high school principals."

"(He) continues to provide exemplary leadership in building upon the historic excellence at Vernon Hills High School," Lea said.

Guillaume is one of the relatively few Vernon Hills High employees who have been with the school since it opened as Libertyville's freshman campus in 1999.

"I'm blessed to work with such wonderful students and staff," he said. "We will continue to pour our energies into creating a place for students where opportunities are rich, expectations are high and ample support is in place."

Ten additional upper-level administrators received three-year extensions Monday. Like Guillaume, each will receive a 3.3-percent pay raise the first year.

Staffers receiving three-year deals included:

• Vernon Hills Assistant Principal Joe O'Brien, whose annual salary will increase to $162,316.

• Vernon Hill Assistant Principal Greg Stilling, whose salary will increase to $160,895.

• Libertyville Associate Principal Ray Albin, whose salary will increase to $180,720.

• Libertyville Assistant Principal Eric Maroscher, whose salary will increase to $175,873.

The other contract extensions approved Monday were one-year deals for 18 department supervisors or deans at both schools.

On average, those employees will receive 3.3 percent pay raises. But their salaries will depend on their degree levels and professional experience, Todoric said.

Salary and contract information for teachers, administrators and other District 128 employees can be found online at d128.org/departments/business-office/salary-documents.