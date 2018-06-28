Breaking News Bar
 
Trump, Putin will hold a summit July 16 in Finland

  • President Donald Trump arrives Wednesday to speak at a campaign rally in Fargo, N.D. Trump was in Fargo to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Kevin Cramer, who is hoping to unseat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit July 16 in Finland, the White House announced Thursday.

The meeting signals a growing rapprochement between the United States and Russia. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have pursued the tete-a-tete in hopes of soothing tensions over Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its aggression in Ukraine and elsewhere, despite retaliatory actions taken by both governments this year.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that "Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!"

Plans for the summit were finalized Wednesday by national security adviser John Bolton, who held marathon meetings in Moscow that included talks with Putin himself at the Kremlin.

Finland, officially neutral during the Cold War and not a NATO member, shares a border with Russia, and its president, Sauli Niinisto, has fostered a relationship with Putin.

