St. Charles man injured in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was injured when he hit a tree Wednesday night on the 300 block of South 14th Street in St. Charles.

St. Charles police say Justin Sandquist, 35, of St. Charles, lost control of a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m.

Sandquist was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva before being transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.