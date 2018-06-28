Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 6/28/2018 4:13 PM

Oakton board appoints new human resources leader

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Oakton Community College's board has selected Colette Hands as associate vice president/chief human resources officer.

Hands, who currently serves as associate vice president for continuing education, training and workforce development, will assume the new post July 1.

"I am excited for this opportunity," Hands said in an announcement of her appointment. "We have a great workforce at Oakton, and it's my honor to be part of it and lead us in this work."

Hands was selected from a pool of 116 applicants for the position. She received a doctorate in counseling psychology and a master's degree in community counseling from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology. She also earned a master's degree in human resource management from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in business administration and risk management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

As associate vice president/chief human resources officer, Hands will direct operational activities in the human resources area and oversee the administration and control of policies, programs and procedures for the classified, administrative and professional employees at the college.

Before Oakton, Hands, a Chicago resident, spent more than five years at North Park University as the director of career development and internships and the associate director of the School of Business and Nonprofit Management. She also has more than nine years of experience in the workforce development field.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account