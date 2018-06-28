Oakton board appoints new human resources leader

Oakton Community College's board has selected Colette Hands as associate vice president/chief human resources officer.

Hands, who currently serves as associate vice president for continuing education, training and workforce development, will assume the new post July 1.

"I am excited for this opportunity," Hands said in an announcement of her appointment. "We have a great workforce at Oakton, and it's my honor to be part of it and lead us in this work."

Hands was selected from a pool of 116 applicants for the position. She received a doctorate in counseling psychology and a master's degree in community counseling from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology. She also earned a master's degree in human resource management from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in business administration and risk management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

As associate vice president/chief human resources officer, Hands will direct operational activities in the human resources area and oversee the administration and control of policies, programs and procedures for the classified, administrative and professional employees at the college.

Before Oakton, Hands, a Chicago resident, spent more than five years at North Park University as the director of career development and internships and the associate director of the School of Business and Nonprofit Management. She also has more than nine years of experience in the workforce development field.