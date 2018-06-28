Breaking News Bar
 
Libertyville summer schoolers learn about therapy dogs

  • First-graders Mason Gibbar, left, and Blake Distel pet Miss Peanut, a service dog owned by Libertyville resident Pam Kramer. Kramer visited the summer class Thursday at Rockland School to talk about therapy dogs and the work she does with students.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Libertyville resident Pam Kramer reads to summer school first-grade students as her service dog, Miss Peanut, relaxes in the grass Thursday at Rockland School in Libertyville.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Miss Peanut listens to her owner, Pam Kramer, talk to Libertyville District 70 summer class students Thursday at Rockland School in Libertyville.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Libertyville resident Pam Kramer Thursday brought a little police dog love to first-graders attending summer school at Rockland School in Libertyville.

Kramer brought Miss Peanut, a 9-year-old Labrador and golden retriever mix, to talk about the work she does with students in Highland Park District 112.

Miss Peanut is part of Canine Companions, which provides highly trained assistance and therapy dogs for children and adults with disabilities.

She told students how best to approach a dog and its owner, asking permission before petting a dog. Kramer also talked about the benefits of adopting animals from a shelter, other types of service animals and fielded questions from the group of students and teachers.

Each student had a chance to pet Miss Peanut, and the outdoor session ended with Kramer reading "The Good Dog" to the students.

