Libertyville summer schoolers learn about therapy dogs

hello

Libertyville resident Pam Kramer Thursday brought a little police dog love to first-graders attending summer school at Rockland School in Libertyville.

Kramer brought Miss Peanut, a 9-year-old Labrador and golden retriever mix, to talk about the work she does with students in Highland Park District 112.

Miss Peanut is part of Canine Companions, which provides highly trained assistance and therapy dogs for children and adults with disabilities.

She told students how best to approach a dog and its owner, asking permission before petting a dog. Kramer also talked about the benefits of adopting animals from a shelter, other types of service animals and fielded questions from the group of students and teachers.

Each student had a chance to pet Miss Peanut, and the outdoor session ended with Kramer reading "The Good Dog" to the students.