Jogger struck by car near Mundelein

A jogger was seriously injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a car near Mundelein, authorities said.

The 70-year-old woman was jogging about 7:30 a.m. on Eagle Drive north of Arrowhead Drive when she was struck by a 2011 BMW sedan driven by a 61-year-old Fox Lake woman, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The car was headed north on Eagle Drive at the time. Police weren't immediately sure if the jogger was struck while she was on the shoulder of the road or in a traffic lane, or if she was running with or against the flow of traffic.

The jogger, who lives in Ela Township, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville by Countryside Fire Protection District paramedics, police said.

The motorist is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed.

Sheriff's police are investigating.