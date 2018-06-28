Breaking News Bar
 
Huntley man accused of inappropriately touching women at Walmart

By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald Correspondent

A Huntley man faces misdemeanor charges and is accused of inappropriately touching women inside a Walmart, police said.

Police said they responded to two reports that 29-year-old Wesley S. Finlay of Huntley had approached multiple young women inside the Walmart, 12300 IL Route 47, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was accused of making inappropriate physical contact with the women and making them feel uncomfortable, police said.

Authorities said they were able to quickly identify Finlay, who was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor battery.

Finlay was released from custody after posting bond and is due in court July 16, officials said.

