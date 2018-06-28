Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/28/2018 9:25 AM

Feder: Block Club Chicago acquires archive of DNAinfo

  • Block Club Chicago, the new subscription-based neighborhood news service, has picked up the assets of DNAinfo, including the extensive archive of stories created by the former hyperlocal news sites in Chicago and New York.

Daily Herald Report

It's quite a coup for Block Club Chicago, which acquired the treasure trove Thursday as a gift from New York Public Radio WNYC. The station obtained the assets from DNAinfo in February as part of a larger deal that included Gothamist and associated sites. Read more at robertfeder.com.

