Decision to return boy to immigrant mother now in hands of judge

Migrant parents talk at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. (AP Photo/Matt York)The Associated Press

Ruben Garcia, director of the Annunciation House, speaks with migrant parents Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. The migrants are some of the 32 parents separated from their children that are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. (AP Photo/Matt York)The Associated Press

Carla, second from left, from El Salvador, holds a package containing batteries and accessories for her ankle monitoring bracelet, seen on her left ankle, as she socializes with other migrant mothers at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. (AP Photo/Matt York)The Associated Press

A migrant parent wears an ankle monitor bracelet above his donated flip-flops at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. (AP Photo/Matt York)The Associated Press

Migrant parents including Iris, from Honduras, left, Gustavo, from Guatamala, standing in green, Wilson Romero, from Honduras, standing, and Christian, from Honduras, seated in gray, socialize outside the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. (AP Photo/Matt York)The Associated Press

During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Ill., Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, poses for a portrait after talking about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in which Souza's attorneys, including those from the law offices of Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, will argue that the government is imposing unlawful requirements for the reunification of parents with their children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)The Associated Press

After an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Ill., Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, poses for a portrait after talking about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in which Souza's attorneys, including those from the law offices of Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, will argue that the government is imposing unlawful requirements for the reunification of parents with their children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)The Associated Press

After an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Ill., Lidia Karine Souza, center, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, huddles with her legal team, attorney Jesse Bless, left, and paralegal Luana Mazon, after talking about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in which Souza's attorneys, including those from the law offices of Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, will argue that the government is imposing unlawful requirements for the reunification of parents with their children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)The Associated Press

After an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Ill., Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, shows a tattoo id her son's name as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. It took Souza weeks to find Diogo after he was taken from her at the Texas border in late May and sent by the government to a Chicago shelter. An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in which Souza's attorneys, including those from the law offices of Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, will argue that the government is imposing unlawful requirements for the reunification of parents with their children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)The Associated Press

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo provided by paralegal Luana Mazon, Lidia Karine Souza, 27, hugs her 9-year-old son Diogo De Olivera Filho as Souza visited her son for the first time since they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in late May. Her son remained in custody, much of it quarantined in a room because he had the chicken pox, and she has been told the soonest the boy could be released is late July. She filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. An emergency hearing is scheduled for Thursday. (Courtesy of Luana Mazon via AP)The Associated Press

During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. It took Souza weeks to find Diogo after he was taken from her at the Texas border in late May and sent by the government to a Chicago shelter. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)The Associated Press

During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. It took Souza weeks to find Diogo after he was taken from her at the Texas border in late May and sent by the government to a Chicago shelter. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)The Associated Press

Whether a 9-year-old Brazilian boy who has been in U.S. government custody for the last month is handed back to his immigrant mother within hours is now in the hands of a federal judge, who said he could rule later Thursday.

The mother, Lidia Karine Souza, sat on a courtroom bench with a Portuguese interpreter at her side during a Chicago hearing before U.S. District Judge Manish Shah, himself a son of immigrants from India.

After a government attorney told Shah she may need two or three days to file additional arguments on any constitutional issues raised by the case because she had a flight to catch in a few hours, the mother's lawyer balked.

"I appreciate that the government has flights," Britt Miller told the judge. "But I have a 9-year-old in custody who is not allowed to see his mother. Every single hour that passes is a hardship on her and her child."

The hearing came two days after a different judge ordered the government to reunite more than 2,000 immigrant children with their families within 30 days, or 14 days for those younger than 5. Souza's attorneys nonetheless moved forward with an emergency hearing in their lawsuit against the Trump administration to demand her son be immediately released. He has spent four weeks at a government-contracted shelter in Chicago, much of it alone in a room, quarantined with chickenpox. He spent his ninth birthday on Monday without his mom.

Shah said did not say exactly when he would rule, but said it could be as soon as Thursday. He did not give any clear sign about which way he might be leaning.

Souza has said that when she would call her 9-year-old son -- allowed just 20 minutes per week -- he would beg his mom though tears to do everything in her power to get him back to her. The 27-year-old woman, who is seeking asylum, searched for weeks to find Diogo after the two were separated at the border in late May. When she was released June 9 from a Texas facility, she filled out nearly 40 pages of documents that U.S. officials told her were required to regain custody.

Then they told her that the rules had changed and that she needed any family members living with her in the United States to be fingerprinted and still more documents.

At Thursday's hearing, government attorney Craig Oswald said U.S. officials have been "raked over the coals ... before" for not being thorough about such background checks, which he said are meant to ensure a child's safety.

Souza was seeking safety by coming to the U.S., but it's not the safety she sought for herself and her son. This was not the American dream.

"This ... is a nightmare," she said in an interview earlier in the week at a Chicago hotel.

At Thursday's hearing, Shah questioned Department of Justice attorney Sarah Fabian about whether the government has a process by which the boy's status could be switched from "unaccompanied" to "accompanied minor," making it easier to release him promptly to his mom. He was automatically designated "unaccompanied" after his mom was initially detained at the border.

"Not to my knowledge, your honor," Fabian answered.

After a pause, Shah said the lack of a process could raise major constitutional issues. He didn't elaborate.

For days and weeks now, some of the hundreds of parents separated from their children at the Mexican border by the Trump administration have been battling one of the world's most complex immigration systems to find their youngsters and get them back.

For many, it has been a lopsided battle, and a frustrating and heartbreaking one. Most do not speak English. Many know nothing about their children's whereabouts. And some say their calls to the government's 1-800 information hotline have gone unanswered.

Huge logistical challenges remain, and whether the U.S. government can manage to clear away the red tape, confusion and seeming lack of coordination and make the deadline remains to be seen.

Among the complicating factors: Children have been sent to shelters all over the United States, thousands of miles from the border. And perhaps hundreds of parents have already been deported from the U.S. without their children.

Jesse Bless, an attorney from Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, one of two firms representing Souza, said some parents who are trying to get their children placed with friends or relatives in the U.S. are being asked by the government to provide, along with fingerprints of relatives, utility bills and lease information, which many newly arrived immigrants don't have.

Souza and her son were separated after she requested asylum, arguing her life was in danger in her native Brazil. "I came out of necessity," she said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

After her son was taken, she had no idea where he was until another detained mother said her child knew a boy named Diogo in a Chicago shelter. She has been told the soonest he could be released would be in late July.

But she hopes her lawsuit will help reunite them sooner.

Souza, who moved in with relatives outside Boston, visited Diogo for the first time since May on Tuesday. They embraced, and she kissed him several times on the head and face, then grabbed his cheeks gently with her hands as they both cried.

"I missed you so much," she said in Portuguese.

Asked how he was, Diogo said: "I am better now."

Their visit lasted an hour. Then he returned to U.S. government custody.

"He cried a lot when the time came to say goodbye," she said. "He thought we would be taking him home."

----------

Associated Press writers Julie Watson in San Diego; Morgan Lee in El Paso, Texas; Sonia Perez in Guatemala City; and Will Weissert in McAllen, Texas, contributed to this report.

------

For the latest developments on immigrant parents and children separated at the U.S. border: https://bit.ly/2KuhCTX

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration