Judge reverses $1 million jury award in police shooting case

A jury on Wednesday awarded more than $1 million to the family of slain teenager Quintonio LeGrier in their wrongful death lawsuit against Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo -- but the jury's answer to a question from the judge means that the LeGrier estate will see no money.

A "special interrogatory" was posed to jurors by Judge Rena Marie Van Tine, asking if they thought Rialmo reasonably believed that lethal force was necessary to "prevent imminent death or great bodily harm" to himself or his partner.

The jury answered "yes" -- and that wiped out the family's $1.05 million award.

Deliberating under four hours, the jury also found in favor of Rialmo in his countersuit against the LeGrier estate for intentional infliction of emotional distress, but he was not awarded any money.

