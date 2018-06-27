Harper custodians get new contract

Harper College has inked a two-year extension to a collective bargaining agreement covering 75 custodial and maintenance employees at the Palatine-based community college.

The updated contract calls for 2.1 percent raises for most of the union's members in the 2018-2019 school year. Wage hikes in 2019-2020 will be determined based on the Consumer Price Index, with a range of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

Bargaining teams for the administration and IEA-NEA Local 512 reached agreement in May. Union membership ratified it June 7, and the college's board of trustees approved it June 20.

The agreement runs through June 2020.