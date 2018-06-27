Feder: Neil Steinberg's daily blog hits five years

On July 1, 2013, Neil Steinberg launched EveryGoddamnDay.com, with the promise right there in the title that he would deliver the goods day in and day out. Even when the Sun-Times restored his column to multiple days a week, he kept up the blog faithfully. No matter how big or small the subject, it's always a great read. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.