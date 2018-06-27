On July 1, 2013, Neil Steinberg launched EveryGoddamnDay.com, with the promise right there in the title that he would deliver the goods day in and day out. Even when the Sun-Times restored his column to multiple days a week, he kept up the blog faithfully. No matter how big or small the subject, it's always a great read. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/27/2018 7:39 AM
Feder: Neil Steinberg's daily blog hits five years
