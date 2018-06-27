Elgin man faces another prison term for 5th DUI arrest

Juan G. Moncada-Zavala faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted of his fifth DUI.

An Elgin man who has been to prison for repeat drunken driving arrests was charged over the weekend with his fifth DUI, according to police and court records.

Juan G. Moncada-Zavala, 38, of the 500 block of North Alfred Avenue, faces a felony charge for aggravated DUI, along with charges of driving with a suspended license and improper lane use after his arrest early Sunday morning, according to police and Kane County court records.

According to an Elgin police report, an officer spotted Moncada-Zavala's 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 4:07 a.m. headed east on Kimball Street near Center Street where it almost hit a curb and then took a wide turn at another intersection, nearly striking a vehicle.

The officer pulled him over on the 400 block of Summit Street, according to police, and Moncada-Zavala smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking 12 beers before driving. He refused field sobriety tests.

Moncada-Zavala faces a minimum four-year prison term and a top punishment of 15 years behind bars on the most severe charge.

If he goes to prison, it won't be his first time there. Moncada-Zavala was sentenced to three years in prison in May 2014 after pleading guilty to a DUI in Elgin in December 2013, according to court records. It was his third DUI and under state law, he served half the prison term.

In the 2013 case, police found Moncada-Zavala passed out at the wheel of his Jeep, which was still running and in gear at Douglas and Highland avenues. He failed field sobriety tests and refused chemical tests, according to police.

Moncada-Zavala is next due in court on July 13.