Carpentersville man loses legs in parasailing accident

  • Henry Owens of Carpentersville, shown here in front of the White House with his wife, Melloney, and their sons, needed to have both his legs amputated above the knee after a parasailing accident earlier this month in South Carolina.

    Courtesy of Trae Taylor

 
ABC 7 Chicago

A trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, should have meant seven days of fun in the sun for the Owens family of Carpentersville.

But on June 19, a parasailing experience changed all that. Henry Owens slipped as he was moving from the parasailing boat onto the banana boat that was to take the family back to shore.

"I remember going underneath. The propellers were there. I was trying to work my way up, and my legs got caught in the propellers," Owens said.

What happened next was both gruesome and traumatizing. Initially relieved to see him surface, it was not long before Owens' wife, Melloney and their two boys realized the full extent of his injuries.

Owens was placed in a medically induced coma for two days. Both his legs were amputated above the knee.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help with medical expenses.

For the full story, visit abc7chicago.com.

