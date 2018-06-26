Breaking News Bar
 
Victim in fiery crash in Kildeer identified as Des Plaines man

Lee Filas
 
 

A 27-year-old Des Plaines man has been identified as the victim of a fiery crash on Quentin Road in Kildeer Monday, authorities said.

Marwan Hmadi was killed after his vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree near Hidden Valley Road, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said in a news release Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Hmadi died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, the news release said. Toxicology results are pending.

Authorities said Hmadi was driving about 6:30 a.m. on Quentin Road when his vehicle left the road and struck the tree.

A Kildeer officer arriving at the scene saw a man had broken out a window of the crashed Nissan Murano and was pulling the driver from the vehicle. A fire started soon after, authorities said.

The officer on the scene and a second police officer from Lake Zurich tried to resuscitate Hmadi until Lake Zurich paramedics arrived, authorities said.

Cooper said Hmadi was taken from the scene to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington.

Quentin Road was shut down until about 10:30 a.m. while police investigated.

Cooper said the crash remains under investigation by Kildeer police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.

