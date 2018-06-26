Breaking News Bar
 
Two in critical condition after crashes in Elgin

Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Two people are in critical condition after separate crashes overnight between Monday and Tuesday in Elgin, police said.

The first crash took place at 10:37 p.m. Monday when a motorcycle eastbound on Highland Avenue went into an embankment as it approached Stonehaven Drive, police said.

The 33-year-old male driver from Elgin was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital and then flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

The second crash was at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle struck a tree and rolled over in the 300 block of North McLean Boulevard, police said.

The passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Elgin, was taken to Lutheran General with critical injuries.

The driver, a 24-year-old male from Alsip, was treated for nonlife threatening injuries at St. Joseph Hospital.

The police traffic unit continues to investigate the crashes. People with any information can call (847) 289-2666, or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the message, along with tip information.

