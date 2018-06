Tornado warning declared in central Will County

The National Weather Service has declared a tornado warning for central Will County.

At 7:11 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Frankfort, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Much of the Chicago area remains under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m., including Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Kane and Grundy counties.