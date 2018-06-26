Report: Family of boy who died at school sues U46

The family of an 11-year-old boy who died at Highland Elementary School in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against School District U46, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The lawsuit filed in Kane County claims Marcus Price, a fifth-grader at Highland, was playing when he fell to the ground and went into a seizure, the Tribune is reporting.

School officials found the boy unresponsive and not breathing, the lawsuit claims. However, they did not perform CPR until paramedics arrived seven minutes later, the Tribune reports.

The boy died at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, the Tribune reports.

The wrongful death lawsuit contends the school and district staff were negligent for not supervising the boy, did not know the boy collapsed, then failed to administer first aid and CPR after he collapsed, the Tribune reports.

The two sides are due in court Aug. 7.