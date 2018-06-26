Rain creates mini rapids in Hampshire; Des Plaines River swells near Gurnee

Heavy rain and torrential downpours caused flooding in numerous areas Tuesday night in the suburbs.

In Lake County, up to 3 inches of rain fell in Lakemoor and 2.5 inches of rain reported on the ground in Round Lake due to the thunderstorms that rolled through overnight. The Community Collaborative Rain, Snow, and Hail Network -- which keeps track of rainfall amounts for the National Weather Service -- also reported McHenry saw about 2 inches of rain, while one location in Algonquin received 4-inches overnight.

Floodwaters forced the Lake County Department of Transportation to shut down Route 137 between Atkinson Road and Casey Road in Grayslake. Delays are also reported on Route 83 in Grayslake due to flooding.

Water levels on the Des Plaines River swelled overnight near Gurnee. The National Weather Service is reporting on its website that flood levels have reached 9.13 feet as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, and could be approaching some homes in Gurnee.

Route 72 was closed at State Street in Hampshire after an adjacent creek swelled over its banks into the parking lot of the Chick 'n Dip restaurant.

"We got over three inches of rain so far," resident Larry Boyer told ABC 7 Chicago.

Drivers could barely pass through the area, and even then not safely.

"Deep, deep, and you can't see the road," resident Nancy Winters told ABC 7.

The same storm inundated Huntley with just as much rain in a few hours before moving to Lake County, dumping enough rain to flood roads there, too, ABC 7 reported.

Officials in South suburban Manhattan said their downtown area was damaged by a funnel cloud that touched down Tuesday evening. Another tornado was reported to have touched down in Maple Park, according to ABC 7.

A tornado warning had been issued for Will County and expired at 7:30 p.m.

Manhattan officials told ABC 7 there was damage to the park, a pole down by the fire station and damage along Main Street to vehicles, windows and roofs. Mayor James Doyle said he saw video of a funnel cloud touching down, and the National Weather Service said trained spotters reported multiple touchdowns in the area.

The rain will move out of the area for awhile starting Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 80 degrees. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend with high humidity.