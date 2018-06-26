Rain creates mini rapids in Hampshire

Rain caused flooding Tuesday night in the suburbs.

Route 72 was closed at State Street in Hampshire after an adjacent creek swelled over its banks into the parking lot of the Chick 'n Dip restaurant.

"We got over three inches of rain so far," resident Larry Boyer told ABC 7 Chicago.

Drivers could barely pass through the area, and even then not safely.

"Deep, deep, and you can't see the road," resident Nancy Winters told ABC 7.

The same storm inundated Huntley with just as much rain in a few hours before moving to Mundelein and on to Libertyville, dumping enough rain to flood roads there, too, ABC 7 reported.

Officials in South suburban Manhattan said their downtown area was damaged by a funnel cloud that touched down Tuesday evening.

A tornado warning had been issued for Will County and expired at 7:30 p.m.

Officials told ABC 7 there was damage to the park, a pole down by the fire station and damage along Main Street to vehicles, windows and roofs. Mayor James Doyle said he saw video of a funnel cloud touching down, and the National Weather Service said trained spotters reported multiple touchdowns in the area.