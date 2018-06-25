Woman says social media posts about Geneva kennel were warning, not defamation

A woman being sued for defamation by a Geneva dog groomer wants the lawsuit thrown out, saying she was merely warning people about A New Dog after her pet died there and did not make any false statements that hurt the business, which has since closed.

Michael Eckblade, owner of the now-shuttered A New Dog, filed a defamation lawsuit earlier this year against Geneva resident Patti Rambo and Aurora resident Courtnet Purtell, arguing they began an online campaign with the goal of putting Eckblade out of business after Rambo's mixed breed dog, Phoebe, died at the facility at 2540 Kaneville Court on Aug. 12, 2017.

"Following Phoebe's death, the defendant, Patti Rambo, embarked on a malicious and wrongful course of conduct which the plaintiff is informed and believes the fact to be was calculated to retaliate against the plaintiff and his business," read part of the lawsuit. "These statements were intended by her to damage and destroy the plaintiff's reputation and business interests."

But Rambo's attorney wants the lawsuit dismissed, arguing Eckblade's lawyer failed to cite enough facts instead of conclusions in the lawsuit.

Joshua Feagans, attorney for Rambo, also argues Eckblade failed to show his business was "thriving, or even stable" before Rambo's dog died and the social media posts ensued.

"Rambo's statements do not suggest that Eckblade intentionally or negligently caused Phoebe's death. Rather, Rambo's statements take umbrage with the manner and timing in which Eckblade communicated Phoebe's death to her," Rambo's attorneys wrote.

Eckblades's lawsuit argues A New Dog suffered a significant decrease in boarders, grooming appointments and other services after Rambo's statements were posted in platforms such as Facebook and Yelp. Eckblade seeks damages in excess of $50,000 each for three different types of defamation and two counts of portraying Eckblade and his business in a false light, according to the suit.

The matter is due in court on July 19.