Jonathon Brandmeier voted in to Radio Hall of Fame

Jonathon Brandmeier has been elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Courtesy of Jonathon Brandmeier

Jonathon Brandmeier, who took Chicago by storm as morning star of the former WLUP 97.9-FM in the '80s, has been elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame on the first ballot, according to the latest from Robert Feder.

Brandmeier, 61, was among 11 broadcasters in the 2018 class of inductees announced Monday by the Chicago-based shrine to radio's outstanding personalities and programs. They will be inducted Nov. 15 in New York.

