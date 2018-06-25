GO Mundelein starts Saturday

The GO Mundelein kickoff is at 8:05 a.m. Saturday just after the start of the Freedom Classic 5K at Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road.

Participants walk for 30 minutes around the park and a health care professional from Advocate Condell Medical Center professional will be there to answer questions. All participants will receive a GO Mundelein T-shirt and be entered for a raffle prize.

This is a countywide initiative to improve community health through activity, education and collaboration. Everyone makes a commitment to walk for 30 minutes every day in their own neighborhoods or at a park/trail of their choice.

Visit mundeleinparks.org.