Dispute over 1,100 feet of roadway prompts Elgin developer to make changes

The developer of a subdivision in far west Elgin is planning to move one of its entrances after a jurisdiction dispute over a portion of McDonald Road, officials said.

The Ponds of Stony Creek will have 504 homes on 278 acres south of McDonald Road and west of Corron Road. The plan was approved by the Elgin City Council in September, when officials said the city had jurisdiction of that portion of McDonald Road.

Campton Hills recently discovered it has jurisdiction over about 1,100 feet of McDonald Road that border the development, Interim Village Administrator Ron Searl said.

Developer Lennar, which recently merged with CalAtlantic, offered $75,000 to Campton Hills if the village transferred jurisdiction of those 1,100 feet to Elgin, Searl said. The offer was rejected last week by the village board.

Elgin officials confirmed there is a dispute over the jurisdiction of the road and that Lennar is in the process of redesigning its plans to move the easternmost entrance of the subdivision.

Lennar's vice president of communications Danielle Tocco said she didn't have information immediately available Monday.

Elgin annexed most of the land in 2006 and added the northeast portion later. Meanwhile, Campton Hills was incorporated in 2007. Kane County officials confirmed the 1,110 feet belong to Campton Hills, Searl said.

Why would Campton Hills want to keep those 1,100 feet?

The village continues to be concerned about future traffic added by The Ponds of Stony Creek, especially along a curve on McDonald Road, just west of Phar Lap Drive, Trustee Mike Tyrrell said.

"Our concern is that curve and trying to improve safety, whether or not we turn the road over to them (Elgin)," he said. "If we keep it, the curve is ours and the 1,100 feet that takes you right up to that."

A traffic engineer hired by the developer told the Elgin City Council in September traffic in the area would "operate at acceptable levels" through 2036. Elgin will repave McDonald Road along the subdivision, and Lennar will add a westbound turning lane and an eastbound deceleration lane.

Campton Hills officials also said they are concerned McDonald Road might get damaged by heavy construction equipment.

The village will pay $5,200 to its engineering firm to assess the current condition of the road and what effect heavy construction vehicles might have its life span, Searl said.

Elgin Corporation Counsel Bill Cogley said he's planning to meet with Campton Hills officials at their request.