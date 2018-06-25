Carpentersville man accused of having child pornography

A Carpentersville man is facing felony charges after he was caught with child pornography, Kane County prosecutors said Monday.

Authorities said police searched the home of 64-year-old Alberto Rios on Thursday on the 1-99 block of Wren Road and found at least 10 photos and videos of children engaged in sexual acts. He was charged with 10 separate counts of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Rios could face a minimum of three years in prison and would have to register for life as a sex offender. He was released Friday after posting $2,500 bond and is next due in court Friday.