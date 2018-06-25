Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/25/2018 8:50 AM

Car on Metra tracks at Arlington Heights causes delays

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest were delayed Monday morning because a vehicle was stuck on the tracks in Arlington Heights.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted about 6 a.m. while emergency responders removed the car stuck near the Arlington Heights station, Metra officials said. The car was removed about 30 minutes later.

Trains are operating again, but they are about 10 minutes to 35 minutes behind schedule, spokesman Tom Miller said.

"We weren't able to operate in either direction," Miller said. "That kind of snowballed into trains being backed up."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account