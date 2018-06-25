Car on Metra tracks at Arlington Heights causes delays

Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest were delayed Monday morning because a vehicle was stuck on the tracks in Arlington Heights.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted about 6 a.m. while emergency responders removed the car stuck near the Arlington Heights station, Metra officials said. The car was removed about 30 minutes later.

Trains are operating again, but they are about 10 minutes to 35 minutes behind schedule, spokesman Tom Miller said.

"We weren't able to operate in either direction," Miller said. "That kind of snowballed into trains being backed up."