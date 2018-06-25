Batavia roommates charged with coordinated burglaries of former employer

Two roommates have been arrested and charged with coordinated thefts from their former employer, Dunkin' Donuts in Batavia, in which they took money from a backroom while distracting a clerk.

Aleksandra A. Kunicka, 25, and Brittany M. Burris, 23, both of the 200 block of Union Avenue in Batavia, face felony burglary and theft charges stemming from five cases in the past month at the doughnut shop, 108 N. Batavia Ave., according to Kane County court records.

According to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant on Kunicka's 2001 Chevy TrailBlazer and its contents, which include her and Burris' cellphones, the first theft was on May 31.

The affidavit said Kunicka and Burris entered the Circle K gas station at 12:26 a.m., when the Dunkin' Donuts inside the station was closed.

If convicted of the most severe charge of felony burglary, each faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to five years in prison.

"While Kunicka distracts the gas station clerk, Burris enters the Dunkin' Donuts and begins to search the back kitchen and office area. Burris locates $204 hidden in various places throughout the Dunkin' Donuts' kitchen/office area, puts it in her pockets and exits the Dunkin' Donuts, reuniting with Kunicka," read part of the search warrant.

The two were captured on surveillance video, according to the affidavit, executing similar early-morning scams for: $2,185 on June 4; $209 on June 7; $217 on June 10; and $36 on June 12, the date they were arrested.

Kunicka distracted the clerk in four of the five thefts and later admitted their involvement to police, according to the affidavit.

At the time of her arrest, according to the affidavit, Kunicka was on parole for a similar offense and has two burglary arrests in Macon and Cook counties in 2015 and 2012, respectively. Burris also had two arrests in 2015 in Cook County for felony theft, records show.

Both Kunicka and Burris are being held at the Kane County jail on $46,100 and $21,700 bail, respectively. If each posts 10 percent bond to be released while the charges are pending, they are to have no entry at the Dunkin' Donuts and no contact with its owner, records show.

Burris is due in court on Wednesday and Kunicka is next due in court on July 11.