updated: 6/24/2018 9:58 PM

Schaumburg man killed in I-90 crash

Daily Herald report

A Schaumburg man was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates, authorities said.

Brian Schmidt, 28, was riding in the back seat of a 2001 Lexus heading west when the crash occurred about 4:03 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. The Cook County medical examiner's office reported Schmidt was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, police said, as was the front-seat passenger, who was treated and released.

The second vehicle involved, a 2008 Pontiac SUV, contained a driver and two passengers.

Additional information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available Sunday. Authorities are investigating.

