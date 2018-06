Rauner to kick off "Rock 'n' Run the Runway" in Wheeling

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Gov. Bruce Rauner will be firing the starting gun this week at the annual "Rock 'n' Run the Runway" event at Chicago Executive Airport.

Rauner will start the 5K run at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 30, on the airport runway. Registration opens at 7 a.m.

The event resumes at 5 p.m. with train rides, face painting, balloon artists and food trucks.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. with a break at 9:15 p.m. for the fireworks show.

Visit www.rocknruntherunway.com for more details, including parking options.