Off-duty Chicago cop charged after pointing gun outside Rosemont restaurant

hello

An off-duty Chicago police officer is facing an assault charge after authorities say he pointed a gun during a confrontation outside a Rosemont restaurant early Sunday.

William Szepi, 30, a customer at Park Tavern, was trying to help bouncers escort people out of the establishment after a fight broke out about 2:54 a.m., according to a news release from Rosemont police.

Witnesses told authorities Szepi and the other patrons were engaged in a "verbal confrontation" outside the bar when Szepi pulled a 9 mm Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol out of his waistband and pointed it in front of him. Another customer immediately disarmed Szepi, police said.

Szepi was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, authorities said. He was released on bond. Rosemont police also contacted the Chicago Police Department Bureau of Internal Affairs regarding his employment.