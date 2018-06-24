No injuries in Hampshire house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire that heavily damaged a Hampshire home late Saturday, fire officials said.

Crews responded just after 11 p.m. to the 400 block of South State Street to find flames and smoke showing from a two-story house, according to a statement from the Hampshire Fire Protection District. The fire started in an office area on the first floor and had moved to the second floor and the attic by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours before it was brought under control, officials said. Crews were at the scene until 6 a.m. extinguishing hot spots.

State Street was closed between Edgewood and Grove avenues during the firefighting operations.

A damage estimate was not immediately available Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.