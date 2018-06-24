Little library cause for big celebration in Rolling Meadows area

hello

A little library was cause for a big celebration Sunday as residents of a Rolling Meadows-area neighborhood and city leaders got together to officially open Little Free Library #60462.

The library, a small structure with enclosed shelves on a post at 4800 Deepwood Lane, was created through the efforts of residents Robyn Wheatley and Ed Brandis. Wheatley came up with the idea and Brandis -- through many weekends of hard work and trips to Lowe's -- built it from scratch.

But before that hard work could begin, the pair had to get the Rolling Meadows City Council to authorize a text amendment in its codes to allow the structure.

The library, which faces Meacham Road north of Algonquin Road, has been stocked with a variety of books neighbors are welcome to stop by and take. Besides returning what they take, residents are encouraged to make their own contributions to the library.

The mission of the Little Free Library movement is to promote literacy and the love of reading by building free book exchanges worldwide, and to build a sense of community as neighbors share skills, creativity and wisdom across generations.

"I've always loved reading and I wanted to bring that to this neighborhood and the larger community," Wheatley said. "I love it. It's beautiful."

Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Ballantine was among several who turned out for the dedication.

"I'd love to see this expanded to other neighborhoods within our community," she said. "It really adds a lot of charm and character to a community to make it more friendly. I think it's a great way for neighbors to start walking around their neighborhood and really start paying attention to what's there, including something like this."

The little library also will have its own Facebook page to update neighbors on its collection.