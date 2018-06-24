Inverness church presents donations to inner-city organizations

hello

Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness gave about $103,000 donated by parishioners to two organizations helping at-risk, inner-city men and youths.

Sue Geegen, director of human concerns at Holy Family, said the money was presented at Masses at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday to representatives from the Strong Futures program at the Faith Community of St. Sabina on Chicago's South Side and Catholic Charities' The Peace Corner Youth Center on the city's West Side.

As part of a Lenten season social justice project, "Walking Peaceful Pathways to Hope," Holy Family set a fundraising goal of $25,000 to benefit The Peace Corner and Strong Futures. Instead, parishioners contributed $103,134 that'll be evenly divided by the organizations.

"This funding will allow them to continue to bring much-needed support and services to their communities as they strive to combat the violence by developing personal relationships, providing employment opportunities and ongoing education," Geegen said.

St. Sabina's Strong Futures program is designed to help at-risk men ages 17 to 26 find jobs and turn around their lives. The Peace Corner is more youth-focused, providing a safe haven from gang violence and drug activity, an after-school program, GED classes, and job training and placement.

Holy Family is believed to be the first parish to fully commit to the Archdiocese of Chicago's violence prevention initiative announced in April 2017. Holy Family's pastor, the Rev. Terry Keehan, said the church is committed to advancing the virtues of Catholic social teaching.

"For many Lents, but particularly the last five Lenten seasons, we have strongly supported endeavors that nurture life from beginning to end by forming partnerships with several organizations," Keehan said.

Geegen said Holy Family parishioners are donating school supplies this summer for children attending classes at The Peace Corner. And some parishioners on June 15 participated in St. Sabina's End of School Year Peace March and Rally that included Chance the Rapper and Jennifer Hudson.