updated: 6/24/2018 5:58 PM

Car show, carnival help close out Wauconda Fest

  • Lilly Schnell, 6, of Huntley, bites into a snow cone during Wauconda Fest Sunday in Cook Park.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Angela Ingrassia of Holiday Hills takes a photo of her family on the Ferris wheel while holding prizes they won playing games at Wauconda Fest.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A 1957 Ford Thunderbird owned by Jim Elijah of Lindenhurst is displayed at the Wauconda Fest car show.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Tracy McCarthy of Wauconda finds some shade while displaying a 1959 Nash Metropolitan in the car show.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ethan Rogers, 11, of Wauconda, plays bags during Wauconda Fest.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Wauconda Fest wrapped up Sunday with a car show, face painting, carnival rides and more outdoor entertainment at Cook Park on Main Street.

