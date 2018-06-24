Wauconda Fest wrapped up Sunday with a car show, face painting, carnival rides and more outdoor entertainment at Cook Park on Main Street.
updated: 6/24/2018 5:58 PM
Car show, carnival help close out Wauconda Fest
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Wauconda
- Wauconda Park District
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.