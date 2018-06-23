Volunteer Helen Muha embraced life with verve and a passion for purple

Helen Muha, of Bartlett and St. Charles, models an outfit at a fashion show for charity along with her granddaughter, Sarah Anderson in 2002. Daily Herald File Photo

Bartlett's "Purple Lady" Helen Muha colored life for family, friends and the community with her panache and love for others.

The 89-year-old, who also lived in St. Charles, died June 16 leaving rich memories that included honors such as receiving the Cook County Sheriff's Senior Medal of Honor Award for her Spirit of Volunteerism.

"She was very full of life, very energetic and had a willingness to volunteer whether it was for seniors or children," son John Anderson of St. Charles said.

Muha was a member of the Red Hat Society but gained recognition locally by the rich purple hues she chose to wear.

"That was her favorite color," Anderson said. "She constantly wore purple and when she wrote a card, it had to be in purple ink."

Her volunteer work spanned hours and took multiple guises from helping to run an ongoing book sale as a member of Friends of the Bartlett Library or donning Hawaiian garb to entertain seniors with her hula moves at a Streamwood Golden Agers event.

Muha also served for 26 years as a member, president and past president of the Bartlett Women's Club

Hanover Township officials proclaimed Oct. 24, 2008, as Helen Muha Day in recognition of those efforts.

Muha's verve took her to the Ms. Senior Illinois Pageant in 1998 where she appeared on behalf of the Senior Friends of Hoffman Estates.

Muha told the Daily Herald that "I'll be judged on talent, and I've already begun rehearsing my performance of the old standard 'I'm Confessing' on my Yamaha keyboard. I plan to come on stage throwing roses to the judges, and I'll be wearing a black sweatsuit with piano keyboards. We get two minutes, 45 seconds to perform, so I'm getting my time down."

Muha's musical talents also extended to teaching a harmonica class -- "The Harmelodians," at the St. Charles Park District.

"She was a character," Anderson said with a chuckle.

"I remember Helen and most of all her wonderful smile and the kindness she showed our patients and families when she was volunteering at the hospital," said Mindy Doumani, a patient relations manager with Amita Health who worked with Muha previously at St. Alexius Medical Center. "She was a caring person who always strove to make a person's day better."

Muha, originally from Michigan, moved to Bartlett in 1991 with her son's family and later to St. Charles.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until an 11:30 a.m. memorial service July 21 at Living Lord Lutheran Church, 1044 Congress Drive, Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Helen's name to Living Lord Lutheran Church at livinglordlutheran.org.