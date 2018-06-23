Swedish Days return to Geneva; parade coming Sunday

hello

After 69 years, Geneva's Swedish Days, the "Granddaddy of Illinois Festivals," doesn't disappoint and always has something for everyone to enjoy.

The six days of fun takes place mostly on Third Street with mostly free activities, food, a carnival, music, plenty of things for kids to do, shopping and sampling.

The 5K Lopp kicked off Saturday's festivities and included the Granquist Music Competition and Geneva's Got Talent competition.

Sunday is highlighted by the 1 p.m. parade that travels east on State Street to Third Street and south to the Metra station.

For Sunday's complete schedule, go to genevachamber.com.