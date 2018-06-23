Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 6:51 PM

Swedish Days return to Geneva; parade coming Sunday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kerrington Haxton, 15, of Lindsborg, Kansas, performs Swedish folk dancing with Swedish Folk Dancers from Falun, Kansas, Saturday during Swedish Days in Geneva.

      Kerrington Haxton, 15, of Lindsborg, Kansas, performs Swedish folk dancing with Swedish Folk Dancers from Falun, Kansas, Saturday during Swedish Days in Geneva.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Swedish Folk Dancers from Falun, Kansas, move around the Maypole Saturday during Swedish Days in Geneva.

      Swedish Folk Dancers from Falun, Kansas, move around the Maypole Saturday during Swedish Days in Geneva.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Liam O'Donoghue, 12, of Geneva tries to block Charlie Winterhalter, 12, of Geneva, during the 3-on-3 basketball tournament Saturday on Third Street during Swedish Days in Geneva.

      Liam O'Donoghue, 12, of Geneva tries to block Charlie Winterhalter, 12, of Geneva, during the 3-on-3 basketball tournament Saturday on Third Street during Swedish Days in Geneva.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

After 69 years, Geneva's Swedish Days, the "Granddaddy of Illinois Festivals," doesn't disappoint and always has something for everyone to enjoy.

The six days of fun takes place mostly on Third Street with mostly free activities, food, a carnival, music, plenty of things for kids to do, shopping and sampling.

The 5K Lopp kicked off Saturday's festivities and included the Granquist Music Competition and Geneva's Got Talent competition.

Sunday is highlighted by the 1 p.m. parade that travels east on State Street to Third Street and south to the Metra station.

For Sunday's complete schedule, go to genevachamber.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account