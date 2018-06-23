Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 6:50 PM

Naper Settlement serves as canvas for long-running art fair

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bruce and Saralea Holstrom of Aurora make their way through the 59th annual Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement. "It's such a pleasant area to be in," said Saralea, formerly of Naperville.

      Bruce and Saralea Holstrom of Aurora make their way through the 59th annual Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement. "It's such a pleasant area to be in," said Saralea, formerly of Naperville.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Frank Kobilsek of Kobilsek Woodturning in Mendota started his first wood-turning project by making himself a cane, but has now branched out to creating custom bottle stoppers, pendants and other jewelry. Carrie Wujek of Naperville, left, looks at Kobilsek's display Saturday at the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement.

      Frank Kobilsek of Kobilsek Woodturning in Mendota started his first wood-turning project by making himself a cane, but has now branched out to creating custom bottle stoppers, pendants and other jewelry. Carrie Wujek of Naperville, left, looks at Kobilsek's display Saturday at the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Alec Rossiter of Sycamore holds a wind chime made from a gourd during the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement. "It started as a hobby, until it got out of hand," said Rossiter, a retired Wheaton North High School English teacher.

      Alec Rossiter of Sycamore holds a wind chime made from a gourd during the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement. "It started as a hobby, until it got out of hand," said Rossiter, a retired Wheaton North High School English teacher.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Muriel Plichta of Minnesota takes a sip of water Saturday at the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement. Plichta was in town to help at her daughter's booth, selling plein air French-style outdoor paintings.

      Muriel Plichta of Minnesota takes a sip of water Saturday at the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement. Plichta was in town to help at her daughter's booth, selling plein air French-style outdoor paintings.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Diane French of St. Augustine Beach, Florida, spends days making her artwork of metals and materials in powder form on wood panels -- a type of dried finger painting. French is selling her wares at the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement.

      Diane French of St. Augustine Beach, Florida, spends days making her artwork of metals and materials in powder form on wood panels -- a type of dried finger painting. French is selling her wares at the Naperville Woman's Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

The Naperville Woman's Club has been hosting its Fine Art Fair for 59 years -- most of them on the grounds of Naper Settlement, the 12-acre outdoor history museum marked by its tree-lined walkways and historical buildings.

It's a backdrop that keeps bringing back artists and art enthusiasts alike, and helped make the juried two-day event the longest continuously running art fair in Illinois.

"This is an outstanding location with its trails and parklike setting, compared to some of the art fairs on city streets in July and August," said Frank Kobilsek, of Mendota, who was displaying his wood-turning art creations on Saturday.

It's Kobilsek's second year at the Naperville fair, and also the second consecutive year the woman's club decided to hold the event in June rather than the typically hotter July.

That's led to better turnout -- 10,000 came last year -- with steady crowds already arriving Saturday for day one of the weekend fair.

"We love having it at the settlement because it's a contained park," said Marie Gnesda, the fair's director. "People are here to come and see the art."

With 107 artists displaying their wares, the fair showcases different types of art: from painting and photography, to metal and mixed media.

"We try to have a wide variety," Gnesda said. "We want to make sure the customer has a good experience."

Artists must submit photos of their work to get into the show. On Saturday, three judges with clipboards walked from tent to tent to evaluate all the artwork and learn about each artist's creative process.

"It started as a hobby, until it got out of hand," said Alec Rossiter, a retired Wheaton North High School English teacher who makes wind chime-like art out of hard shell gourds.

Once judges' tabulations are done -- taking into account things like originality and craftsmanship -- a dozen awards will be handed out, including best of show, merit and excellence.

The show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 523 S. Webster St. Admission is free.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account