Naper Settlement serves as canvas for long-running art fair

The Naperville Woman's Club has been hosting its Fine Art Fair for 59 years -- most of them on the grounds of Naper Settlement, the 12-acre outdoor history museum marked by its tree-lined walkways and historical buildings.

It's a backdrop that keeps bringing back artists and art enthusiasts alike, and helped make the juried two-day event the longest continuously running art fair in Illinois.

"This is an outstanding location with its trails and parklike setting, compared to some of the art fairs on city streets in July and August," said Frank Kobilsek, of Mendota, who was displaying his wood-turning art creations on Saturday.

It's Kobilsek's second year at the Naperville fair, and also the second consecutive year the woman's club decided to hold the event in June rather than the typically hotter July.

That's led to better turnout -- 10,000 came last year -- with steady crowds already arriving Saturday for day one of the weekend fair.

"We love having it at the settlement because it's a contained park," said Marie Gnesda, the fair's director. "People are here to come and see the art."

With 107 artists displaying their wares, the fair showcases different types of art: from painting and photography, to metal and mixed media.

"We try to have a wide variety," Gnesda said. "We want to make sure the customer has a good experience."

Artists must submit photos of their work to get into the show. On Saturday, three judges with clipboards walked from tent to tent to evaluate all the artwork and learn about each artist's creative process.

"It started as a hobby, until it got out of hand," said Alec Rossiter, a retired Wheaton North High School English teacher who makes wind chime-like art out of hard shell gourds.

Once judges' tabulations are done -- taking into account things like originality and craftsmanship -- a dozen awards will be handed out, including best of show, merit and excellence.

The show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 523 S. Webster St. Admission is free.