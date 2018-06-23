Images: The wet weather didn't keep up from bring you The Week in Pictures

No matter the weather, Daily Herald photographers find the best opportunites to photograph our readers
Thirteen-year-olds Nataleigh Miller and Charlie Spencer, of Wauconda dance in the rain during the first day of the Wauconda Fest at Cook Park on Thursday. Steady rain throughout the day affected attendance with carnival rides closed for the day.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A boy finds a shady spot on the sidewalk as the Libertyville Days Parade passes in downtown Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Caiden Rule, of Naperville gets wet in a cooling station during Villa Park Summerfest.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Tia Bucel, 8, of Grayslake is about to be covered with a bucket full of water as children play at the Grayslake Park District Spray Park on Monday. The refreshing water gave families a reprieve from the oppressive heat. The water park is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Palatine's White House Inn Tavern customer Guy Dellaria enjoys the atmosphere with his buddies at the bar perhaps for one last time. The inn has been open since the end of Prohibition.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Steven Busscher, of Lake Zurich jokes around with fellow members of the "Knights of the North" a historical Viking combat group, by trying on a toy "Viking Helmet". Busscher knows very well that Vikings never wore helmets with horns and the lore of horned helmets appeared many years after the Vikings rein in theatrical productions to make them seem more sinister.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Matthew Hauser, of South Elgin is all ready to catch the big one as he heads to the pond Saturday during the 23rd annual South Elgin Tuna Kahuna fishing derby at Blackhawk Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ava Uditsky of Elmhurst, a York High School sophomore, dries a car during a benefit car wash for survivors of the Parkland School shooting at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Cars speed through high water on Route 31 in Elgin Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Denise Spence and her daughter Haylee, 19, of Elk Grove come together as they talk about the death of their son and brother Timothy at the hands of opioids at the age of 21. This was at the news conference in which Mayor Craig Johnson of Elk Grove discussed plans for the village to place naloxone in various public locations in town to help battle the opioid crisis.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
A young girl jumps with joy under a huge American Flag being carried by Advocate Condell Medical Center personnel at the start of the Libertyville Days Parade in downtown Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Denice Digiacomo, of Villa Park holds a snake during Villa Park Summerfest.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Isa Chudzik, a recent graduate of Downers Grove North High School, washes a car during a benefit car wash at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Eli Karam of Downers Grove, left, and James F. O'Callaghan of Mt. Prospect, right, plan their horse race betting strategy at the Pony Up Oakbrook Terrace OTB facility.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
NFL Hall of Fame player Ray Lewis talks to Rev. Steve Carter and the audience during the DadFest Celebration on Sunday at Willow Creek Community Church.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Alex Laliberte, 14, of Naperville waves a pride flag during the Aurora Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Emma Withycombe, 9, right Yvonne Carman, 9, and Sophia Christofalos, 8, all of Libertyville, compete in the watermelon eating contest during the last day of Libertyville Days. For the second year in a row, Withycombe won the contest.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
People listen intently as students who survived the massacre at their high school in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14 joined students from Downers Grove North and St. Sabina Academy for a town hall meeting at DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church in Naperville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Martha Pignataro, of Algonquin checks out a table made by Bowes Woodworking Saturday during Algonquin's Art on the Fox at Riverfront Park. The 11th annual event featured more than 40 artists in outdoor setting, art demos, children's tent, musical entertainment.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Auto headlights are refracted through raindrops on a car window at dusk in West Dundee. Every spring, I feel like I get trapped in my car for days, searching for photos that illustrate the wet weather. Every spring I photograph the raindrops on my windows after I run out of ideas. This year the raindrop/window photo was one of my favorites. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Matthias Heutger, Senior Vice President Strategy, Marketing & Innovation, left, prepares to make his mark on the Earth with Mike Parra, Chief Executive Officer Americas and Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens in Rosemont. This will be the site of the New Americas Innovation Center.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kathy-Ann Pegues, of Geneva and her dog Velvet come out of Wet Nose at Geneva Commons Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
One of the coolest things about being a drone pilot for the Daily Herald is the opportunity to present unique perspectives of everyday life. The drone itself is easy enough to fly but behind the scenes there is a lot to know before getting airborne. The pilot must consider weather conditions, his mission and most importantly airspace. Taking off from one location and flying to another requires precise planning as not to interfere with anything else occupying your airspace at the same time. I found these kids playing basketball in Citizens Park in Barrington, enjoying the summer and happy to be done with school for the year, I bet! This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Kelly McCullough, 3, of Geneva chases bubbles Tuesday during the first day of Swedish Days in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chase Kania, 7, of Round Lake plays with a hula hoop during the Grayslake Farmers Market Wednesday in Downton Grayslake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kettman Whitfield, 7, of Downers Grove, crawls out of the mouth of a troll called Little Arturs, part of the Troll Hunt by artist Thomas Dambo at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Joe the Guardian watches over the tollway. The Troll Hunt by artist-in-residence Thomas Dambo, is at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A family tries to stay dry under an umbrella as they cross Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Island Lake resident Mike Mascillino sands the motor as residents and members of VFW 2486 work on a Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopter Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Island Lake. The landmark military vehicle will then get a new coat of paint later this summer.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer