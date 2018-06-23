Images: The wet weather didn't keep up from bring you The Week in Pictures

Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com

One of the coolest things about being a drone pilot for the Daily Herald is the opportunity to present unique perspectives of everyday life. The drone itself is easy enough to fly but behind the scenes there is a lot to know before getting airborne. The pilot must consider weather conditions, his mission and most importantly airspace. Taking off from one location and flying to another requires precise planning as not to interfere with anything else occupying your airspace at the same time. I found these kids playing basketball in Citizens Park in Barrington, enjoying the summer and happy to be done with school for the year, I bet! This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.