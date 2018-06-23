How a West Dundee cancer patient pays it forward

A cancer patient at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin spearheaded the creation of a fund to help others who are fighting the disease.

Lisa Selby, 55, of West Dundee, was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2017 and expects to finish her final round of chemotherapy next month.

The idea for a fund came after Selby heard from Rachel Faustner, Sherman's oncology financial navigator, that a patient had no insurance to pay for oral chemotherapy pills.

Selby also found out from Faustner that close to 40 percent of cancer patients at Sherman need some sort of financial assistance, and cancer patients have a much higher risk for bankruptcy than others.

Hearing that was shocking, Selby said. "I couldn't sleep."

Selby had faced her own share of problems -- including surgery complications that turned into a monthslong stay at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago -- but also felt lucky she had health insurance and a support network of family and friends.

So the next time she saw Faustner, Selby gave her a $1,000 check for the patient in need.

That's when Faustner -- whose job is to help people navigate the financials of cancer treatment -- suggested creating a "Paying it Forward" fund through the Advocate Charitable Foundation.

The fund has accrued about $12,000 since March. So far more than $2,000 has been disbursed to 16 patients, Faustner said.

Selby contributed $5,000 -- with a pledge to contribute another $5,000 within five years -- and the rest came largely from Selby's efforts.

The money has paid for medication for patients who have no insurance and for things not covered by insurance such as lymphedema sleeves and breast cancer bras, Faustner said. One West Dundee salon contributed certificates for manicures and pedicures.

"It's quite magnificent," she said. "There's a lot of the things we've been able to get for patients that they wouldn't have been able to afford."

Selby is loath to take credit for creating the fund, saying the real credit goes to Faustner, whom she called "an angel," and the other nurses who work at Sherman. "Their level of care is amazing," she said.

Selby said she loves that the fund's money goes to helping cancer patients, with no administrative fees.

"With every dollar there has to be transparency," she said. "This is a foundation where you see immediate results. You're helping people in your own community."

Anyone interested in donating to Sherman's "Paying it Forward" cancer fund can contact Rachel Faustner at (224) 783-1492 or rachel.faustner@advocatehealth.com.

