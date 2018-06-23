Fox Valley Aero Club celebrates 100th anniversary of Royal Air Force

The Fox Valley Aero Club wrapped up its fifth annual Windy City Warbirds & Classics radio-controlled airplane show Saturday in St. Charles, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Great Britain's Royal Air Force.

Visitors saw models of many planes, including jets like the F-18 and F-15, powered by genuine little jet engines that can move them 200 miles per hour.

Pilots from six states and Canada joined the club's own 195 members to provide some 300 "giant-scale" aircraft. Last year's show drew 2,000 visitors and 92 visiting pilots. As many as six planes fly at the same time.

Club spokesman Tom Flint said the club's members, who live all over the Chicago area, build and fly all sizes of planes. The club traces its roots to 1929.