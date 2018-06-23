Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 8:06 PM

Fox Valley Aero Club celebrates 100th anniversary of Royal Air Force

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • People line up to watch as a radio-controlled plane races past Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.

      People line up to watch as a radio-controlled plane races past Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A radio-controlled plane races past Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.

      A radio-controlled plane races past Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Gary Stephens of St. Charles pilots his aircraft Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.

      Gary Stephens of St. Charles pilots his aircraft Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Planes of all sorts wait to fly as people line the fences Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.

      Planes of all sorts wait to fly as people line the fences Saturday during the Windy City Warbirds and Classics radio-controlled model air show, sponsored by the Fox Valley Aero Club.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Fox Valley Aero Club wrapped up its fifth annual Windy City Warbirds & Classics radio-controlled airplane show Saturday in St. Charles, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Great Britain's Royal Air Force.

Visitors saw models of many planes, including jets like the F-18 and F-15, powered by genuine little jet engines that can move them 200 miles per hour.

Pilots from six states and Canada joined the club's own 195 members to provide some 300 "giant-scale" aircraft. Last year's show drew 2,000 visitors and 92 visiting pilots. As many as six planes fly at the same time.

Club spokesman Tom Flint said the club's members, who live all over the Chicago area, build and fly all sizes of planes. The club traces its roots to 1929.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account