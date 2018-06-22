Waukegan man charged with sexually assaulting Mount Prospect woman

A Waukegan man who prosecutors said told a woman to "just go with it" while sexually assaulting her in her Mount Prospect home was ordered held on $200,000 bail Friday.

Juan Banos-Cruz, 25, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion, felonies that carry maximum penalties of up to 30 years in prison upon conviction.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old woman returned from a nightclub to her Mount Prospect home and feel asleep fully clothed on the living room sofa. She awoke in the bedroom as Banos-Cruz -- whom prosecutors say the woman knows -- was sexually assaulting her, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Gates.

When the woman told him to stop, he responded by saying, "Just go with it," Gates said.

When she tried to get away, Banos-Cruz grabbed her shoulder and pushed it, causing her to feel her shoulder pop, Gates said. Ultimately, the woman kicked him and he stopped, but when she attempted to leave, she found the door was locked, Gates said.

Later, Banos-Cruz apologized to the woman on his knees and asked for her forgiveness, Gates said.

"She said, 'No,'" said Gates, and contacted police.

Banos-Cruz next appears in court on July 13.