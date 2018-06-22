Park plans, flooding on agenda for Mount Prospect community meeting

Park improvements and flood mitigation will be among the topics Tuesday, June 26, when the River Trails Park District hosts a community meeting at Burning Bush Trails Park.
The open house takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park's community center, 1313 Burning Bush Lane in Mount Prospect.
There will be a short presentation by the park district and landscape architects Greenberg Farrow about future development plans for Burning Bush Trails Park. Mount Prospect village officials will be presenting the concept of a multiple use space for water detention as part of the overall park master plan to address flooding in the area.