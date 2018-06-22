Breaking News Bar
 
Park plans, flooding on agenda for Mount Prospect community meeting

Daily Herald report

Park improvements and flood mitigation will be among the topics Tuesday, June 26, when the River Trails Park District hosts a community meeting at Burning Bush Trails Park.

The open house takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park's community center, 1313 Burning Bush Lane in Mount Prospect.

There will be a short presentation by the park district and landscape architects Greenberg Farrow about future development plans for Burning Bush Trails Park. Mount Prospect village officials will be presenting the concept of a multiple use space for water detention as part of the overall park master plan to address flooding in the area.

