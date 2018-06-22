Accused cop killer Wilson to be released from jail after judge tosses confession

A Cook County judge Friday ordered accused cop killer Jackie Wilson released without having to post any bail after throwing out his confession in the case, paving the way for Wilson to be a free man for the first time in more than 36 years.

Wilson, 57, has been convicted twice of murder in connection with the shootings of Chicago Police Officers Richard O'Brien and William Fahey in 1982. In a blow to prosecutors, Cook County Judge William Hooks ordered Wilson released on a $10,000 I-bond, which effectively means he doesn't have to post any cash to get out of jail.

Last week, Hooks threw out Wilson's confession, ruling cops had tortured him to get it, and tossed his conviction.

On Friday, Hooks said prosecutors "utterly failed" in their arguments to keep Wilson locked up. Hooks said that even if prosecutors "exhibited a better command" of their case, the result wouldn't have been any different.

As Hooks made his ruling, Wilson smiled, and one of his attorneys, Elliot Slosar, patted him on the back.

