Two newcomers named to Stevenson High School board

Two political newcomers have been tapped to replace a pair of veteran Stevenson High School District 125 trustees who recently resigned.

Heena Agrawal of Lake Forest and Amy Neault of Kildeer were appointed to the Lincolnshire-based board Monday. They fill vacancies created by the resignations of Bruce Lubin in May and Merv Roberts this month.

Roberts, of Lincolnshire, was the longest-serving trustee in Stevenson history with a 37-year tenure. Lubin, of Long Grove, had been a trustee for more than 15 years.

Neither Agrawal nor Neault has elected experience.

Neault served as president of the Kildeer Countryside Consolidated School District 96 Parent Teacher Organization and the Woodlawn Middle School PTO. She also has helped organize the Long Grove art festival, among other community activities.

She's the mother of a 2017 Stevenson graduate and an incoming freshman.

Neault said she sought the board seat because she's impressed with the school and wanted to be part of the work the board and staff does.

"As a parent, I know firsthand how committed the administration, faculty and staff are to helping kids find their niche and be their best," she said. "I look forward to helping provide the support needed to continue offering our community a premier educational experience."

Agrawal is a senior finance director for financial planning and analysis, data analytics and management information systems with Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance.

"I can bring this lens and experience as we strive to be fiscally responsible," she said.

Agrawal also is the mother of two sons, including an incoming Stevenson freshman.

Sixteen people applied for the board openings, a Stevenson representative said. Trustees interviewed all the candidates and selected five finalists for follow-up interviews.

"We were fortunate to have so many outstanding applicants for these positions," board President Steven Frost said in a news release. "Having so many highly qualified applicants made these decisions very difficult, but in the end, we believe that Heena and Amy have unique skill sets that will be very valuable for the board."

Both terms expire in spring 2019, at which time Agrawal and Neault can run for election.