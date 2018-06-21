The last 7 weeks have been historically wet in Chicago

Chicago is making some soggy history.

The National Weather Service says more rain -- 12.411 inches -- has fallen in the city since May 1 than has ever fallen during the same period since records started being kept in 1871.

The Chicago Sun-Times also reports that the National Weather Service determined that May was the wettest on record.

Anybody who's seen their kids' baseball games called off or their picnics scrapped knows that June has been a wet month as well. Through Wednesday, the city recorded 4.2 inches of rain for the month. And the rain continued to fall on Thursday and is expected to keep falling on Friday.