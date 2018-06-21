Ice rink plan in Naperville could make 'a lot of happy hockey fans'

One planning and zoning commissioner in Naperville predicts there will be "a lot of happy hockey fans out there" if a proposed ice arena and event venue gains final approval.

The arena, to be called CityGate Centre North, skated through a preliminary round of approvals Wednesday night when the planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended it by suggesting the city council change the land's zoning, reduce required parking and allow the addition of a restaurant.

CityGate Centre North is proposed for 2415 and 2416 Corporate Lane at the very northwest corner of the city, near the interchange of Route 59 and I-88.

On a 27.4-acre site, a small joint venture associated with Calamos Real Estate LLC plans to build a 209,589-square-foot center with two NHL-regulation-sized ice rinks and seating for up to 4,600 for hockey games or 6,600 for concerts.

The rinks are set to be built on land originally included with the Monarch Landing senior community when it was approved in 2005.

Planning and zoning commissioners said they were convinced the arena's developer would address concerns raised by two Monarch Landing residents about parking, light spillover and sound pollution.

"It's important to us to maintain the ambience of Monarch Landing," resident Richard Backer said. "It's important that you consider how it's infringing on our property."

Project manager Drew Walker with Kimley-Horn consultants said lighting fixtures on the western edge of the arena adjacent Monarch landing will be fitted with cutoff shields to prevent light from casting backward toward resident homes. He also said the developer will install a fence on the property boundary, although there is not space for a landscaped berm to further block sound.

The CityGate Centre North project also includes construction of a traffic signal at Ferry Road and Corporate Lane. The arena will include 1,119 parking spaces on its property and will share parking with the Hotel Arista and the offices and restaurants south of Ferry Road in the original CityGate Centre.

As the project heads toward a future review by the city council, planning and zoning commissioners advised Ken Witkowski, senior vice president of Calamos Real Estate LLC and a former law enforcement official, to consider a safety plan for how to help arena attendees cross Ferry Road to access the extra parking.

Commissioners predicted the arena and restaurant would be busy with hockey tournaments and events.

"I know how hard it is to get ice time in this or any other town," Vice Chairwoman Carrie Hansen said.

Commissioner Anthony Losurdo, who said the arena will lead to "a lot of happy hockey fans," said the demand for such a facility is strong. Commissioners also praised a design feature of the 60-foot-tall building, which includes an interior service corridor for deliveries and garbage pickup.

"It's a first-class project," Losurdo said. "And it's well-needed in Naperville."