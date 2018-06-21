Elk Grove Village making opioid reversal drug available in public places

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, public safety officials and health professionals today are expected to announce a program to put Narcan kits, which are used to reverse opioid overdoses, in public places. Daily Herald file photo, 2015

Narcan, a drug widely used to stop fatal opioid overdoses, will be available in public places throughout Elk Grove Village as part of a new program being announced today.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, public safety officials and health professionals are expected to announce details of the program during a news conference at village hall. The program is a "first of its kind, community-based strategy to respond to the nation's opioid addiction crisis," officials said.

The national opioid epidemic kills 115 people a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A key element will be placing Narcan kits, a brand of the drug Naloxone used to reverse overdoses, in public spaces for village employees or good Samaritans to use if someone is suffering an overdose.

Other elements of the "Elk Grove Village Cares" program include partnerships with recovery and treatment institutions, a major shift in law enforcement tactics that prioritizes compassion, follow-up mechanisms from village social workers and establishing local recovery counseling services for families and those in recovery.

The village has earmarked $500,000 for the program in its first year.

For months, Johnson has been hinting at the program, but remained mum on details. He has said the village has been studying opioid treatment and prevention programs across the country and here in the suburbs, assessing what has worked and what has not.